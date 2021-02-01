Home

Missing girl reported to Police

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 9, 2021 12:53 pm
Litiana Lewarobu Raikadroka [Source: Fiji Police]

A 16-year-old girl who informed her mother that she was boarding a bus with her friends after an Easter Seventh Day Adventist Camp last Friday has been reported missing.

Litiana Lewarobu Raikadroka was reported missing at the Lami Police Station by her mother after she failed to return home.

Raikadroka’s mother dropped her off at the Easter Seventh-Day Adventist Camp last Friday.

Police are calling on those who may have information that could help in locating Raikadroka to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Lami Police Station on 9905384.

