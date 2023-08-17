Missing boy found dead

The body a four-year-old boy who was swept away while trying to cross a creek with a relative in Sakoca has been found.

Divisional Police Commander, South/Senior Superintendent of Police Wate Vocevoce says a 28-year-old woman found the child’s body floating in the Nasinu River as she was returning from a fishing trip last night.

Officers have retrieved the victim’s body, and he was conveyed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital mortuary.

According to Police, the boy went missing at around 6pm on Tuesday when he tried to cross the flooded creek from Sakoca settlement to Naivurevurenicagi settlement.

Police investigation continues.