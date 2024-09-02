Miss Universe Fiji terminates contracted organiser

[Photo: Supplied]

The Miss Universe Fiji licensee has hit out at the official organiser and terminated his contract for the event.

In a statement, the organisation claims the organizer failed to follow protocol and caused unnecessary confusion and controversy by awarding the wrong contestant the title.

MUF adds that they will take legal action against the organiser for bringing the event into disrepute

The MUF states that they are entitled to appoint all judges but only had one appointed, who was the licensee Judge, in attendance to also to verify the process.

In the statement, the beauty organisation states they trusted the contract organiser to appoint the other judges fairly without any predetermined bias , however, this did not occur according to the organization.

The Miss Universe Fiji alleges the contract organiser didn’t count the licensee vote, which made it four votes each for the top two contestants.

It also states that the organiser rushed to announce their preferred winner they wanted, despite it being a tie,and the licensee to be consulted, and to choose the winner in the event of a tie was not done.

According to MUF an internal review found the votes also were not submitted in private, to avoid the other judges to be swayed to support a pre determined winner.

The Miss Universe Fiji claims the organiser wanted a particular winner in order to maximise potential profits from global sponsorship and business deals.

The Miss Universe Fiji says attempt to override a fair and transparent process for financial gain is concerning.

The organisation have sincerely apologised to the top 2 contestants, for the mental anguish suffered as a result of this row.