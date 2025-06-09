Miss Makoi champions youth empowerment

Miss Makoi - Asupa Balemaihawaii Taivoce.

Miss Makoi Asupa Balemaihawai Taivoce is using her participation in this year’s Nasinu Festival to promote youth empowerment.

Taivoce said coordinating the festival last year inspired her to compete this year.

She adds she is proud to represent her community, the place where she was born and raised.

Article continues after advertisement

The 24-year-old says it also motivated her to advocate in Nasinu, her home.

While she admits preparations will be challenging, Taivoce remains focused with the support of fellow contestants.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.