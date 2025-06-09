Ministry to review disability support policy

Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social protection is looking to review existing disability legislation.

This is to ensure a more equitable and inclusive society for people living with disabilities.

Minister Sashi Kiran says they are assessing current gaps in the law and developing policies to promote access to services, education, and economic opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are working on their policies and looking at reviewing the act to make sure that the lives of the people living with disabilities is you know better and they live more equitable lives.”

This initiative is part of a broader welfare reform plan aimed at ensuring that all Fijians, regardless of age, ability, or background, can live with dignity and support.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.