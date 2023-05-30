Ministry to profile street kids

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation is currently working on profiling children and youths who are living on the streets.

Minister, Lynda Tabuya says through profiling, the ministry will be able to identify key areas and personal capabilities of these people before putting them in trade colleges.

Tabuya says by doing this the Ministry will be able to provide employment to these street kids.

“Even if they dropped out of Form 3, Form 4 or Class 8 to create also their path ways where they would be able to go out colleges and there is no minimum mark required, they are good with their hands, learn skills in a trade whether carpentry, painting, tiling, plumbing, or electrician, there is demand for it, so we can actually employ our young people on the streets.”

Tabuya adds they are also trying to create a safe space for these youths as they tend to run away when approached by Social Welfare Officers.