Ministry to phase out certain appliances

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 17, 2021 12:40 pm
Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy.

The Ministry of Environment will be phasing out the use of certain appliances currently in use in many households.

Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy says these are products that use gases that are no longer allowed as they hinder Fiji’s commitment to the Montreal Protocols.

Dr Reddy says the protocol protects the ozone layer by phasing out the production of substances responsible for ozone depletion.

He says the import of harmful appliances is already banned, however, discussions to ban its use and sale locally is in progress.

“We do understand their investment and we are working with them to gradually phase it out.”

Dr Reddy also reveals these appliances are mostly sold by refrigeration and air conditioning companies who are slowly transitioning to more environmentally safe products.

“They are compliant, I must say we are very pleased with the level of support and compliance.”

As of 2020 Fiji has reduced its use of Hydrofluorocarbons by 35 percent.

The Minister says this is one of the harmful gas produced by household appliances that are to be banned.

