MoH establishes standalone HIV unit

The Ministry of Health has now established a standalone HIV and Sexual Reproductive Health Unit.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu today.

This comes in response to a significant increase in new HIV cases reported across the country, with numbers rising at a rate never seen before.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji recorded 1,583 new HIV cases and 126 HIV-related deaths last year.

He says the new unit is under the Ministry’s Family Health Division and leads a coordinated, all-of-government response to what he describes as a public health emergency.

“HIV is a very pressing issue here in Fiji. We thought it would be best to make it a standalone program so that it can receive the support it needs. It will function by prioritizing its efforts through a targeted approach.”

Dr. Lalabalavu confirms that the unit is led by the ministry and supported by senior health advisor Dr. Jason Mitchell.

He says the establishment of a dedicated unit is necessary to ensure that the HIV response receives the support and resources it needs.

The health minister says he has already presented the plan to government leaders and is encouraged by the strong support expressed by fellow cabinet ministers.

Dr. Lalabalavu adds that the ministry has also requested increased funding for HIV programs in the upcoming national budget and is optimistic about the outcome.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.