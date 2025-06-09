Ministry supports Nadi group helping street youths

[File Photo]

The Ministry for Women, Children and Social Protection has supported a community-led effort in Nadi aimed at helping street dwellers transition to safer and more stable lives.

Minister Sashi Kiran handed over catering items to YADRA Enterprises, a locally driven organisation established to support vulnerable street youths through care, skills training, and employment pathways.

The handover highlighted positive rehabilitation outcomes, with former street dwellers now working in Nadi and assisting in mentoring other at-risk youths.

Article continues after advertisement

YADRA, founded by Selita Saula, operates a small roadside food business that helps meet basic costs while teaching discipline, responsibility, and basic business skills. The group has since formally registered, allowing it to seek funding and expand structured support.

Minister Kiran commended Saula’s commitment, saying grassroots initiatives play a crucial role in protecting vulnerable young people and strengthening community safety.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with community partners who are making a meaningful difference in the lives of Fiji’s children and youth.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.