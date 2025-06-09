Ministry shows sound finances in 2022-2023 audit

Forestry Minister Alita Bainivalu [file photo]

The Ministry of Forestry’s 2022-2023 report has recorded a sound financial performance, as noted by the Auditor General’s Office.

Minister Alitia Bainivalu highlighted this while presenting the report to Parliament yesterday.

She added that this is the fourth consecutive year the Ministry has received an unqualified audit opinion from the Auditor General’s Office, reflecting its commitment to sound financial management and governance.

“We will continue working hand-in-hand with landowners, communities, civil society and our development partners to preserve and enhance the forests of Fiji for the well-being of our people and the prosperity of future generations”

Meanwhile, the report highlights that the forestry and logging industry contributed $31.1 million in 2022, accounting for 9.3 percent of GDP.

Minister Bainivalu emphasised that the forestry economy extends beyond log production to include value-added manufacturing and downstream industries, bringing the total contribution to around $140.4 million, which accounts for 1.4 percent of GDP.

