Ministry recommends transfer of cybercrime act

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration is recommending the transfer of the Cybercrime Act of 2021 under their portfolio.

While making their submissions on the Convention on Cybercrime to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, Permanent Secretary Manasa Lesuma says the Act is currently under the Fiji Police Force Cybercrime Unit.

Lesuma is seeking support from the Standing Committee to reassign the cybercrime legislation.

“The Fiji Police Force currently is the only agency that is fully exhaust provisions in the cybercrime legislation therefore it is imperative that the cybercrime legislation 2021 be assigned to the Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration.”

Lesuma says through the Ministry of Home Affairs, strategies can be developed such as enforcing laws to ensure businesses can protect their digital systems from cyber threats.

He says the Ministry works with the government and international agencies to protect information and collaborate on initiatives to protect, and combat cybercrime at regional and international levels.

The Fiji Police Force began the cybercrime investigation and computer forensics through an international money laundering case in 2006.

Since then the Cybercrime Unit of the Force has made many interceptions.

Last October the Force established its digital forensic laboratory.