Ministry pushes for direct access to trust fund

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs continues to face funding challenges.

All its revenue is currently directed to the government’s consolidated fund, limiting financial flexibility.

During its submission to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs on its 2022–2023 Annual Reports, Acting Deputy Secretary Paula Tuione stated that this limits the Ministry’s ability to fund community programs and heritage projects.

He said the Ministry works closely with the iTaukei Trust Fund, which has financed key initiatives like the Worldwide Leadership Program and the Great Council of Chiefs.

Assistant Minister for Sports Aliki Bia questioned whether the Ministry should have direct access to the trust fund to better support provincial councils and cultural institutions.

Tuione noted that despite budget constraints, funding has gone toward empowering Turaga ni Koro, Matanitikina and provincial councils as well as supporting the Fiji Museum, Fiji Arts Council and National Trust of Fiji.

He adds that ongoing policy reforms, including updates to the iTaukei Land Trust Board and the Village Improvement Scheme are improving governance, transparency and landowner benefits.

Infrastructure projects such as GIS mapping, land demarcation are helping improve service delivery and data management.

Despite limited funding, the Ministry says partnerships with the iTaukei Trust Fund and key legislative reforms are driving progress.

Modernisation projects are also helping to strengthen governance, preserve heritage and empower iTaukei communities.

