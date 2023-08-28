Ministry of Fisheries receives $1.3m ice machine

The Japanese Government this morning handed over an ice-making machine worth $1.3 million to the Ministry of Fisheries.

The funding was provided through Japan’s Economic and Social Development Program.

The machine will support the Lautoka fishing cooperatives.

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Atelaite Rokosuka, thanked Japan for the assistance while also acknowledging Japan’s previous support.

Rokosuka says the support aligns with and supports the United Nations Environmental Program Global Agreement on the Montreal Protocol to phase out the production and consumption of ozone-depleting substances.

She says this indicates Japan’s commitment to supporting the fishermen of Lautoka, Yasawa, and nearby communities.

“The demand for ice in the Lautoka fisheries port where we are sitting down in this morning is high compared to other landing sites in Fiji. Lautoka ice plants produce an average of volume of 550 metric tonnes serving about 300 licensed fishers annually.”

Rokosuka says ice is an essential commodity for fishermen as it reduces shelf-life and preservation in order to reach the market.

She adds that the new machine will maximize economic returns and improve social structure and governance.