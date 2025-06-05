Ministry notes drop in teacher migration

The number of teachers resigning to migrate overseas has dropped significantly, according to Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

He described the decline as a positive step and emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to sustaining the trend by improving working conditions and creating a supportive learning environment for both teachers and students.

Radrodro says the Ministry is looking to fast-track critical repairs and maintenance in schools, retain qualified teachers, and sustain student support programs.

“We hope to fast-track the conduct of repairs and maintenance of schools. Also, we’re looking forward to a good budget for the retention of our teachers. Also, the continuation of school assistance to students. Also, assisting our programs for the schools. So, all in all, we’re looking for a better budget for education.”

Radrodro adds that comprehensive education budget is vital

The Minister believes that addressing teacher shortage in schools requires a multifaceted approach that focuses on improving recruitment, retention, and overall job satisfaction.

