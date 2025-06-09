Ministry focuses on upgrading live-saving facilities

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is prioritizing the improvement of facilities that save lives.

This follows concerns about the lack of mortuaries in some parts of the country, especially in the maritime areas.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Atonio Lalabalavu, added that mortuaries are not currently at the top of the Ministry’s priorities; however, they are committed to addressing these gaps in the new financial year.

He added that the Ministry will be refurbishing and building 10 mortuaries.

The Ministry will further deliberate on significant details in the coming weeks before the project begins.

Most of the maritime islands do not have morgues; instead, they have to bury the deceased within hours after death.

This situation also affects the work of the police in terms of conducting post-mortems or investigating cases of interest.

