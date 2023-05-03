Ministry develops framework to address cybercrime

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Home Affairs is currently working on developing a proposed national critical infrastructure cyber incident response and recovery framework.

This has been revealed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration Permanent Secretary Manasa Lesuma while making a submission on the Convention on Cybercrime to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence.

Lesuma says they are working together with the government, including public and private stakeholders, on the proposed framework.

“To protect Fiji’s critical infrastructure from all hazards, including the dynamic and potentially catastrophe cascading threats enabled by cyber-attacks. This proposed framework will incorporate a “critical infrastructure computer response team,” or CICRT.”

Lesuma says their designated information security experts will form the critical infrastructure computer emergency response team.

The critical infrastructure community security incident response team, or CICRTS, will consist of information security experts within each critical infrastructure organization.

Their main goal is to respond to critical infrastructure computer security incidents effectively and efficiently to ensure they regain control and minimize damage during cyberattacks.