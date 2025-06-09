Ministry declares zero tolerance in drug war

Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga [file photo]

The Ministry of Justice has welcomed the strong sentences handed down in one of Fiji’s biggest drug trafficking cases, saying they send a clear warning to those involved in the trade.

Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said illicit drugs pose one of the gravest threats to Fiji’s future. He said the punishments show that traffickers who profit from poisoning communities will face the full force of the law.

Turaga commended the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for its work and acknowledged the Fiji Police Force for the investigations that secured the convictions.

The Lautoka High Court sentenced Justin Steven Mashi Ho to life imprisonment with a 30-year non-parole term. David Otto Heritage received 55 years with a 25-year non-parole period, while Jale Aukerea was jailed for 50 years with 25 years non-parole period.

Louie Frank Penijamini Logaivau and Sakiusa Tuva were each sentenced to 25 years with 18 years non-parole. Ratu Aporosa Davelevu received 14 years with 12 years non-parole, Ratu Osea Naivalunilotu Levula 17 years with 13 years non-parole, while Cathy Tuirabe and Viliame Colowaliku each received 15 years with 12 years non-parole.

The Ministry said the outcome strengthens Fiji’s fight against drugs and supports the Coalition Government’s goal of a safer and more secure country.

