Ministry confiscates illegal pesticides

[Source: Supplied]

The Ministry of Agriculture has noted a rapid increase in the illegal sales of homemade pesticides that promise to control bed bugs and other related insects.

Acting Permanent Secretary Dr. Vinesh Kumar says this has been revealed in a recent survey done by the Ministry .

Kumar says they have confiscated several pesticides from retailers around the country.

He is urging Fijians not to purchase any pesticides that are repacked, do not display proper labeling, or do not have a pesticide registration number on the label.

The PS says that in compliance with Pesticides Act 41 of 1971 and 32 of 1976, the Ministry of Agriculture regulates the registration and sale of pesticides in Fiji.

He also states that all pesticides sold in Fiji must be registered under the Pesticides Act by the Registrar of Pesticides based at the Koronivia Research Station in Nausori.