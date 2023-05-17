Ministry committed to women empowerment

Acting Permanent Secretary Parmesh Chand [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Ministry of Public Enterprises aims to promote the representation of women at decision-making levels.

Acting Permanent Secretary Parmesh Chand says of the 70 appointees absorbed into the role of Public Enterprise Directors, 30 percent are women.

Speaking at the Corporate Governance Workshop in Suva yesterday, Chand says the ministry is committed to facilitating learning and development opportunities for board directors to equip them with the tools they need to contribute effectively towards state-owned enterprises.

He says the workshop is one of many efforts to up-skill company directors to understand the principles of good governance, risk management, duties and responsibilities of a director.

The acting PS says these are required to help appointees effectively undertake the role of a company director.