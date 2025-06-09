Ministry clarifies nationality of Ecuadorians in Vatia Drug Bust

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Immigration has issued a formal statement countering social media misinformation about the four foreign nationals charged in the recent Vatia cocaine bust.

Permanent Secretary for Immigration, Aliki Salusalu says these individuals are confirmed Ecuadorian nationals holding valid Ecuadorian passports.

Salusalu says they do not possess Fijian passports or citizenship, contrary to circulating online reports.

He also emphasized the importance of accurate public information to avoid further confusion over the accused’s nationality and travel documents.

The Police Force investigation remains ongoing, with the Ministry pledging full support and readiness to assist as needed.

