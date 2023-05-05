Ministry calls for support

[Source: Ministry Of Agriculture/Facebook]

More investment is needed to assist the women farmers in the country.

According to the 2020 Fiji Agriculture Census only 14 percent of farmers are women.

Speaking at the two-day Gender in Agriculture Policy workshop, Acting Head of Agriculture Operations and Services, Dr. Tekini Nakidakida, says these women have shown resilience and progress in the sector.

He says of the 14 percent, 55 percent of total female farmers own mobile phones and 40 percent have a savings account.

Dr. Nakidakida says that women in agriculture have been behind the scenes for countless years, supporting the farm but without recognition.

He adds that women now have equal opportunities and support they need to participate, lead, and succeed in the agriculture sector.