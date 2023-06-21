Ministry aware of passport retention allegations

Pio Tikoduadua

The Ministry for Home Affairs and Immigration has been made aware of concerns regarding Carpenters Fiji Limited and their alleged practice of retaining passports belonging to immigrant workers.

Minister, Pio Tikoduadua says he will address these allegations while assuring the public that they take such matters seriously.

Tikoduadua says it has come to their attention that a video has surfaced containing statements attributed to Daniel Whippy, the Managing Director of Carpenters Fiji Limited, allegedly acknowledging the retention of immigrant workers’ passports.

The Minister has emphasized that such actions are in clear contravention of the labour laws of Fiji, which prohibit the withholding of passports by employers.

He stresses the government is resolute in its commitment to enforcing these laws and ensuring the protection of all workers, regardless of their nationality or immigration status.

Tikoduadua states the Ministry, through the Department of Immigration and in collaboration with the Fiji Police Force has initiated a thorough investigation into these allegations.

He adds they are working closely with other relevant authorities to gather all the necessary evidence and information.

The Minister says their priority is to determine the veracity of the claims and take appropriate action to address any violations of the law.

He says the migrant workers play a significant role in the development and growth of the nation, and Fiji owes them the utmost care and protection.

Tikoduadua warns that any exploitation or mistreatment of workers, including the retention of passports, will not be tolerated.

The Minister is urging anyone who may have information or evidence related to this matter to come forward and cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

Tikoduadua says they will provide regular updates on the progress of the investigation as it unfolds.