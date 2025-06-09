Ministry approves new schools for Year 9 students nationwide

The Ministry of Education has approved more new schools to support Year 9 students across the country.

Minister Aseri Radrodro says Ratu Meli Memorial Secondary School has opened its doors for Year 9 students, joining a wave of new schools designed to reduce travel barriers and keep children in class.

Radrodro says Naweni Secondary School launched last Thursday, with Namuka Secondary School next in line. He adds there are also plans to open other schools in Nawaka, Yasawa, Ra and Naitasiri soon.

Article continues after advertisement

“These schools aim to bring education to our doorstep, helping our children stay in school until they complete their education.”

He praised communities for their resilience against long commutes that once disrupted learning, linking it to last year’s student successes.

With enrollment topping 225,000 last year, the new schools aim to ensure equitable access to education amid Fiji’s geographic challenges.

The schools are scheduled to open tomorrow.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.