Minister urges human rights and environmental diligence

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh is urging stakeholders in the sugar industry to strengthen their commitment to human rights and environmental due diligence.

Speaking at a workshop on human rights and environmental due diligence, Singh stressed the importance of these principles for the sustainable development of the industry and the nation.

Singh also addressed the issue of child labour in the sugar industry, saying that the government is working to eliminate this practice.

He is also calling on stakeholders to ensure that children are protected from hazardous work and the use of harmful chemicals.

“We must ensure that the rights of workers, especially those in vulnerable sectors like agriculture, are upheld. This means fair wages, safe working conditions, and the right to organize and advocate for their interests. To this end, ladies and gentlemen, in the Fijian government right now, we are making sure that the labour law review is completed as soon as possible so that the fundamental rights of workers are restored.”

Singh also raised concerns about the ongoing burning of cane which he considers unethical.

He also highlighted the use of banned pesticides and weedicides in agriculture, despite government efforts to address these issues.

The Employment Minister also stresses on the importance of human rights in the workplace, particularly for vulnerable workers in the agriculture sector.