Minister sounds alarm on suicide rates

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga has called for urgent action to address Fiji’s growing suicide crisis, warning that the issue is tearing families and communities apart.

Speaking in Lautoka today during World Suicide Prevention Day, Turaga highlighted the devastating impact of suicide globally and locally.

He pointed to recent findings showing that more than 740,000 people around the world die by suicide each year, while in Fiji, over 550 lives have been lost in just the past five years.

Article continues after advertisement

“This calls for a bold shift from stigma to support, from silence to conversation, from myths to facts. Talking openly does not cause harm—it saves lives.”



Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga [file photo]

Turaga emphasized that suicide prevention requires collaboration across homes, schools, workplaces, and faith groups. He added that a simple check-in or a word of kindness can interrupt someone’s darkest thoughts.

According to the Fiji Police Force’s crime statistics, between 2020 and August 2025, the Western Division alone recorded 43 percent of all suicide cases and 57 percent of attempted suicides , a rate 14.4 percent higher than the national average.

He said the government remains committed to strengthening mental health services, expanding access to timely care, and embedding crisis response protocols into the justice system.

Part of this, he explained, involves working closely with community groups, health providers, and faith-based organizations to reduce stigma and build stronger support networks.

Turaga noted that the impact of suicide extends far beyond the individual, leaving families, friends, and communities struggling with grief and unanswered questions.

He stressed that with suicide rates rising, coordinated prevention efforts across all sectors will be crucial to saving lives and building stronger, more resilient communities

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.