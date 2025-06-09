Minister questions funding cut for Pacific Polytech

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has requested an update from the Fiji Higher Education Commission regarding its decision to withhold funding for Pacific Polytech.

Radrodro says that while the Ministry respects the Commission’s regulatory processes, government funding must be accompanied by transparency and accountability.

“Our priority is always the welfare of our students. Service providers who receive public funds must meet the basic standards set by the FHEC to safeguard resources and ensure quality education.”

Radrodro is stressing the urgency of the matter, noting the thousands of students currently enrolled and the upcoming September intake.

He confirms that the Ministry will continue to work closely with the Commission to ensure compliance and to safeguard students’ access to quality education that prepares them for the labor market.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has earlier told FBC News that the Commission can make submissions and provide advice, but the decision on the budget rests with cabinet and parliament.

He also states that the Commission Director has probably forgotten about his email in which he had asked the Ministry of Finance to consider funding Pacific Polytech’s request.

Professor Prasad says that when parliament approves a budget, there is nothing unlawful or illegal about it.

