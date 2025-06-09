Minister praises resilience of rural women

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran. [Photo: FILE]

Rural women are being recognised as the backbone of families and communities.

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran says women play multiple roles in balancing caregiving, farming, and community responsibilities despite isolation.

Kiran says the government is committed to reaching remote and interior areas to provide practical support.

“And I know women, women’s groups in most of these areas end up doing caregiving, whether it’s older persons, people living with disabilities or children. We hear you in terms of your market challenges. So, you know, we at that level develop policies and action plans, which we want that it reflects on the ground with the people.”

Kiran also praises women for their resilience and vital contributions to local economies.

She adds that empowering women strengthens families, which in turn builds stronger, more resilient communities.

