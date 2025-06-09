Minister extends Ganesh Chaturthi greetings

Minister for Sugar Industry and Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh has extended warm wishes to Hindu devotees across Fiji as the country celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Minister described the festival as a time of devotion, joy, and unity, highlighting the values Lord Ganesh represents: knowledge, success, and moral integrity.

He said Fiji’s strength lies in its diversity, and festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi help strengthen the bonds that unite communities.

Singh also urged leaders to use the occasion to educate people about respecting all religions and places of worship.

He wished that the 10-day celebration brings joy, harmony, and prosperity to every family, and that Lord Ganesh continues to bless the nation.

