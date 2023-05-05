Minister denies interfering in criminal investigations

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua.

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua has refuted allegations of interference in criminal cases involving former government officials.

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum claims that police investigators had been instructed to investigate certain individuals.

However, Tikoduaudua has denied the claims labelling the comments as irresponsible and misleading.

Sayed-Khaiyum had also claimed that the investigations were politically motivated describing them as a witch hunt.

Tikoduadua states that there is no hierarchy within the Fiji Police Force beyond the Commissioner and he is not involved in any ongoing investigations.