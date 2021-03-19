Worry over disregard for vehicle weight limit

Vehicle drivers are not adhering to the weight restriction at the Laqere Bridge along the Tabia Naduri Coastal Road.

There is a 10-tonne weight restriction on the Bridge.

This was being monitored by the Land Transport Authority but over the last several days, their absence has seen vehicles weighing over 10 tonnes crossing the bridge.

Minister For Infrastructure, Jone Usamate says the road is used for access to Labasa from Nabouwalu and Savusavu and if the bridge collapses, it will fully cut-off all access to Labasa Town.

There are also concerns that vehicles are also speeding on the bridge.

He is urging motorists to adhere to the road rules and the weight limit.

The Tabia Naduri Coastal Road is being used due to the major slip at Korosomo Hill.