Minister commends Naqara Community for quick fire response

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

The Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry acknowledges the fire that occurred on Monday, 22 September 2025, within the Naqara Pine Scheme on Ono Island, Kadavu.

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry, Alitia Bainivalu says thanks to the swift and coordinated response of Naqara villagers and local leaders, the fire was successfully contained by Wednesday, 24 September.

Bainivalu says they are grateful that no lives were lost, and that Naqara Village and its school remained safe.

Article continues after advertisement

She says approximately 90 hectares of pine stands scheduled for harvest in the coming months were affected, and preliminary damage estimates have been provided by the Fiji Pine Trust, with further assessments planned to determine the full extent of losses and potential salvage opportunities.

Bainivalu says the Ministry commends the dedication of the local community in preventing the fire’s spread and appreciates the prompt support of local authorities, including the Fiji Police Force, who are investigating the suspected cause.

A joint assessment team from Forestry Operations and Fiji Pine Trust will travel to Ono to map affected pine blocks, identify recoverable logs, and update the pine inventory.

The Minister says this will guide recovery efforts and ensure continuity of operations.

Bainivalu has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the people of Kadavu, safeguarding community livelihoods, and sustaining the pine industry’s contribution to the national economy.

She says the Ministry will continue to work closely with Fiji Pine Trust, the affected community, and relevant stakeholders to implement recovery measures and strengthen future fire prevention strategies.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.