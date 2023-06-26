Millions devoted to airports and road upgrades

Labasa town. [Source: J.Thomas/ Flickr]

Three major projects funded by the World Bank to the tune of $137 million are set to commence in the Northern Division.

The World Bank says the first-phase financing of $137 million is part of a larger $447 million envelope approved for the ten-year multi-stage tourism program for Vanua Levu.

The project called “Fiji Tourism Development Program in Vanua Levu” aims to support Fiji’s efforts to develop the tourism potential of Vanua Levu.

Article continues after advertisement



Labasa Town.

The World Bank says it is the first of three projects planned over ten years to help Fiji deliver its vision for more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient tourism across the country.

In a detailed statement by the World Bank, it says the first phase includes work on Labasa and Savusavu domestic airports, as well as an upgrade to the 95-kilometre road connecting the two towns.

The first phase also focuses on bolstering tourism in Vanua Levu, including Taveuni Island, by improving access to and climate resilience of essential services such as drainage, sewage, and transport infrastructure.

The project will also drive the establishment of more than 30 locally managed marine areas in Vanua Levu and improve the management of strategic areas such as the Waisali Rainforest Reserve.

The World Bank Country Manager for Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Samoa, Tonga, and Tuvalu, Stefano Mocci, says the wide-ranging benefits of the program extend beyond the tourism sector and contribute to the overall socio-economic development and environmental sustainability of the region.

The financing for the program is on highly concessional terms through the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank’s fund for the world’s most in-need countries.