Methodist Church clears air on wild speculation

Reverend Ili Vunisuwai

The Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma clears the air on the reason why President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai’s name was among the high-profile individual cases released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions last month.

Communication secretary Reverend Wilfred Regunamada says this was because of the concerning letter that Reverend Vunisuwai wrote to the president and military during the counting after the 2022 general election.

“Just to clarify, Qaselevu’s name being put up by the DPP was because of the letter he wrote way back in December, which was during the election. The letter was written to the military, to the police, and to the president, just for them to understand the concern of the church because of that glitch.”

Regunamada adds that the letter was not planned with anyone or any political party but was merely based on the church’s concerns.

He also stressed that whoever is cooking up stories or picking up the racist cards and making wild assumptions should get it right with the truth, which was the letter written after the general election in December 2022 and nothing more.