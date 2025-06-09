Men account for majority road deaths in Fiji, Police data reveals

[Photo: FILE]

Young adults and older motorists made the majority of road fatalities in Fiji over the past five years, according to recent demographic data on road accidents.

The National Transport Infrastructure Consultative Forum shows that people aged between 16 and 30 years represent the highest proportion of fatalities in the country, accounting for 30 percent of the total death toll. Within this age group, 21 drivers, 12 pedestrians and one passenger were identified as being at fault in fatal accidents.

Closely following is the 46 to 65 age group, which accounts for 29 percent of all road fatalities during the same period. Records indicate that 20 drivers, 11 pedestrians, and one passenger were responsible for fatal incidents in this category.

The data also highlights a significant gender disparity in fatal road accidents. Males were involved in 78 percent of fatal crashes over the five-year period, while females accounted for the remaining 22 percent.

Presenting the data, the Fiji Police Force explains that the findings highlight the need for targeted road safety awareness and enforcement measures, particularly among high-

