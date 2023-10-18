Measures in place to address over-fishing: Ravitu

The Ministry of Fisheries is taking stringent measures to address the commercial exploitation of fish and other marine resources.

Director of Fisheries Neumai Ravitu says general fish species such as Kawakawa and Donu that face depletion are the ones that are commercially exploited.

“So the Ministry has come across to put in measures, seasonal closures, size limitations in our efforts to sustain and conserve these species.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ravitu says fishing grounds across the country are all heavily exploited because fishing vessels are able to reach the farthest islands across the group to find their catch.

The director says this presents another challenge for the ministry in trying to strengthen its monitoring and surveillance across the fishing grounds.