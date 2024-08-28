Master plan aims to overcome challenges

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the government has confidence in the Viti Levu Master Plan to overcome challenges that exist in towns and cities across the country.

Kamikamica says the plan aims to improve infrastructure in towns and cities as they are conduits for the growth of the economy, critical for the development of the nation.

He adds that the government intends to digitize the application and approval processes for development permits, as part of their move to create a conducive environment for investment.

“By next month, all towns will have standardized processes and checklists providing applicants upfront information and ensuring a smoother, more transparent approval process. This is a crucial step in making our towns more attractive to investors and in fostering economic growth across the nation.”

Kamikamica says the government will undertake several initiatives that align with the overall objective of better planned towns and cities around the country.

The Coalition Government is committed to the development of towns and cities which will eventually contribute to the economy.