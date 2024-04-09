Man’s death classified as murder

The death of a man believed to be in his 50s in Taveuni has been classified as alleged murder.

The man’s body was discovered in his home by his daughter last Friday.

Police Chief of Crime, ACP Mesake Waqa, says investigators are continuing the process of gathering statements and are questioning a number of people regarding the incident.

The tragic incident occurred in the village of Tavuki, Taveuni.

It is alleged that the man was found dead in a pool of blood with multiple cuts on his body.