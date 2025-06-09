Man killed in Serua crash, intoxication suspected

A man has died following a road accident at Talenaua, Serua, at around 2.30pm yesterday.

Police have confirmed that both the driver and his passenger were allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The vehicle is believed to have veered off the road, resulting in a serious crash.

The driver died at the scene, while the passenger sustained injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains admitted.

Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.