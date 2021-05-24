Man in hospital following hit and run accident

Police are looking for a man alleged to have been involved in a hit and run accident along Milverton road in Suva this morning.

Police confirms a man was rushed to the CWM hospital following the accident and is in critical condition.

Police is now searching for the driver and a white twin cab registration FD 287.

The driver is alleged to have been drunk at the time of the accident.

Anyone with information can call Divisional Traffic Officer South on 9905665.