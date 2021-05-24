Home

News

Man in hospital following hit and run accident

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 4, 2021 11:18 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

Police are looking for a man alleged to have been involved in a hit and run accident along Milverton road in Suva this morning.

Police confirms a man was rushed to the CWM hospital following the accident and is in critical condition.

Police is now searching for the driver and a white twin cab registration FD 287.

Article continues after advertisement

The driver is alleged to have been drunk at the time of the accident.

Anyone with information can call Divisional Traffic Officer South on 9905665.

