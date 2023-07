Emergency responders have managed to retrieve the body of the man who was trapped inside a digger, buried under a pile of rocks.

The victim has been identified as a 28-year-old mechanic of Nakaulevu in Navua.

Police say the man had gone to the site to conduct repairs on the digger.

It is alleged the tragic incident occurred while the man was conducting a test drive.

The investigation is ongoing.