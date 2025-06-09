Man dies following weekend dispute in Lautoka

Police are investigating the death of a man in his 50s who was found lying motionless at the Tau Primary School compound in Lautoka over the weekend.

A medical official told investigators that on Saturday, 6th December, the suspect’s wife rushed to seek help after her husband began arguing with another man at their quarters.

Police say both men were allegedly drunk.

When the wife and the medical official returned to the house, they found the victim unresponsive on the ground.

The medical official checked for signs of life but pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police immediately launched an investigation, treating the case as an alleged assault.

The suspect was produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court, and the case has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court, where he is scheduled to appear on December 22nd.

Police continue to gather statements as the investigation continues.

