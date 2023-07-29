Man dies following alleged assault

A 19-year-old man is in police custody for allegedly causing the death of a 25-year-old man in Suva.

According to Police, the victim was returning from a nightclub yesterday morning when he was allegedly assaulted by the suspect along Carnavon Street in Suva.

It is alleged that the victim fell off the railings and landed on the cement surface.

He was rushed to the CWM Hospital by relatives, and was admitted but passed away yesterday afternoon.

The police investigation continues.