Man dies following accident

A 19-year-old man has died following an accident in the Northern Division on Saturday night.

According to police the man was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man along the Labasa/Wainikoro Road near Naleba.

The incident occurred after 9pm and the victim had allegedly run onto the road resulting in the accident.

Police investigation is underway to verify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The road death toll currently stands at 30 compared to 56 for the same period last year.