A 30-year-old man will be produced at the Ba Magistrates Court today for the alleged murder of a 40-year-old carpenter from Lavuci in Ba.

Police say the accused has been charged with one count of murder.

It’s alleged that the accused assaulted the victim, who was found motionless on Friday morning in Ba Town.

The victim was conveyed to the Ba Aspen Hospital and later transferred to the Lautoka Hospital, where he passed away on Sunday.