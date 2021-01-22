Malolo residents raise drainage issues

Residents in Malolo Transmitter Road in Nadi are concerned about drains clogging up in the area during heavy rain.

This is after at least 40 vehicles could not cross a flooded road in Malolo transmitter this afternoon following the heavy downpour.

Concerned resident Arti Kumar claims that due to the poor drainage system in the area, whenever it rains heavily, the road gets flooded.

Kumar says they hope the relevant authorities will look into the problem.

Another resident Latchman says, the other issue is that there’s only one entrance into Malolo transmitter road and when it floods, it’s difficult for them to move in and out.

He says he has been living in the area for almost 50 years now and they have been facing this issue ever since.

Around 300 houses are located in Malolo transmitter road.

We have also sent questions to the Nadi Town Council regarding the issues.