Malolo installs new Chief

In a historic event, the Vanua of Malolo has ushered in a new era with the installation of its new paramount Chief – the Momo na Tui Lawa, Ratu Iliesa Ratunavu Neitauniyalo.

This significant appointment fills the void left since 2017 following the passing of the esteemed former Tui Lawa, Ratu Sevanaia Vatunitu.

Traditional Kingsmaker Tevita Tuidraki says the Momo na Tui Lawa, Ratu Iliesa will now preside over the governance of the four villages and five yavusas in Malolo, marking a pivotal moment for the community.

“Today is one of the historical events and it’s also one of the memorable events to those that witness the final traditional installation of the paramou7nt chief of Lawa so on the fifth day, they normally take a swim before we take him back to Yaro village where we continue with the rest of the traditional installation on the last day.”

The ceremony involves various intricate rituals, bringing together the yavusas and culminating in the final and symbolic bathing of the new Tui Lawa at the Cawasewa reef in Malolo.

The four-day proceedings include the gathering of yavusas, the ceremonial clothing of the chief with tapa, and the culminating act of bathing, all steeped in tradition and significance.

This installation not only honours the rich cultural heritage of the Vanua of Malolo but also marks the continuation of leadership for the community.

As the Vanua of Malolo witnesses this momentous occasion, the installation of Ratu Iliesa Ratunavu Neitauniyalo as the Momo na Tui Lawa stands as a testament to the resilience and continuity of Fijian traditional customs.