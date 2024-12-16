Malake faces severe erosion

Malake village, located on Malake Island in Ra, is battling severe shoreline erosion exacerbated by climate change, with nearly five meters of its coastline eroded, including parts of a seawall built two decades ago.

Turaga ni Koro Luke Salagi was just 17-years-old when the seawall was constructed.

Salagi says the erosion has put the village’s infrastructure, homes, and safety at serious risk.

“Seeing the seawall slowly being consumed by the crashing waves is a painful sight. It highlights the urgency for relevant authorities to act quickly and rebuild the protective barrier to safeguard the village.”

Malake Island, situated just a few kilometers from the Ra highway, lies in the path of frequent cyclones, which wreak havoc on the village year after year.

Salagi confirmed that the village has repeatedly sought assistance from authorities for a new seawall to replace the aging structure.

With over 200 residents and around 400 homes, Malake Village is a close-knit community, but the encroaching sea poses a growing threat.

The villagers remain hopeful that urgent action will be taken to rebuild the seawall and protect their homes from further devastation.