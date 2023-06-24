Make safety seen says Lenora

Being a woman in engineering was something unique in the past.

Women in Engineering are striving to change that as they celebrated the 10th anniversary of International Women in Engineering Day last night.

Guest speakers, the Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Deputy Speaker Lenora Qereqeretabua, remind women present that they have to accomplish things and have their efforts recognized.

“They are concerned with their personal growth; they are less concerned about the opinions of others; and they are interested in fulfilling their own potential.”

Qereqeretabua encourages women to continue to be role models, pave the way for their upcoming engineering sisters, and make safety visible.

Part of the key speakers last night were Vasenai Kereni, who is the Acting Associate Dean TVET at the Fiji National University, and Renee Duguivalu, the General Manager Land and Housing Development with the Housing Authority.

The celebration last night was attended by women from all walks of life and young girls who are studying engineering courses with Fiji National University and the University of the South Pacific.