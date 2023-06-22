Major overhaul expected for Commission

[File Photo]

In a recent decision by the cabinet, the iTaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission, also known as Veitarogi Vanua, is set to undergo significant changes.

Cabinet has approved a comprehensive review of this vital institution, which plays a crucial role in the governance system of the iTaukei vanua.

The aim is to transform TLFC into a robust and efficient organization that can effectively address the needs of its stakeholders, including various government ministries, departments, and statutory bodies.

To ensure a well-coordinated and successful review process, the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs will be responsible for overseeing this initiative.

Cabinet has also acknowledged the need to allocate funds for the review through the regular budgetary process, highlighting the importance attached to this endeavour.

iTaukei landowners have made substantial submissions advocating for changes to TLFC, further emphasizing the urgency of this review.

In another development, cabinet has endorsed a long-overdue strategic review of the iTaukei administration.

This review will primarily focus on the structure and functions of the administration, aiming to streamline its operations and enhance its effectiveness.