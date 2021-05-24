Major developments carried out in Cakaudrove

Home

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 28, 2022 1:10 pm

Government has spent more than $79 million in development for the Cakaudrove Province from 2014 to 2021.

Opening the Cakaudrove Provincial Council meeting in Yaroi Village in Savusavu this afternoon, Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says government has been able to deliver these development because they were sought by the people.

He says Cakaudrove has been sidelined from the nation’s development for decades due to past leadership.

But, Bainimarama says the government has delivered projects and assistance to communities and this shows how significant their commitment has been.

In the last seven years, the Cakaudrove Province has received more than $25 million through the Northern Development Programme, over $20 million has been spent on road construction and maintenance, $8 million invested in rural electrification and solar projects, $2m on grid extensions through Energy Fiji Limited, more than $7 million on water and sanitation and over $3 million to social welfare recipients.

Additionally, more than 40 sites have recently been connected to the internet allowing schools and health facilities to go online.

Geographically, Cakaudrove is one of the largest provinces in Fiji covering a total land area of 2,816 square kilometres with 15 districts and 134 villages.

